Putin: Russia and Azerbaijan build their relations on principles of good-neighborliness and mutual respect

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Azerbaijan build their relations on mutual respect and search for a balance of interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Vladimir Putin was speaking at the session of the Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum in Baku.

    "In general, speaking about the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan I would like to note that the relations between our countries are certainly built on principles of good-neighborliness and mutual respect. We always search for a balance of interests and we find it," Putin said.

    He stressed that nearly 700 joint companies with Russian capital function on the Azerbaijani market, while the total volume of direct Russian investments in the republic exceeds $1.5 bn.

    "The supplies of Azerbaijan's agricultural production to Russia grew significantly - by almost 12 per cent in 2017. Our partners show an increased interest in this sphere," Putin said. 

