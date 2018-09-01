Putin: "Russia and Azerbaijan are bound by strong traditions of friendship and cooperation"

© Report

Sochi. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia and Azerbaijan have strong traditions of friendship and cooperation. Relations between our states are of partner and mutually beneficial nature."

According to Report, Russian President Vladimir Putin made the due statement after the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Putin said that the relations between the countries are based on the principles of good-neighborliness and respect.

He expressed confidence that today's meeting will give an additional impetus to the further development of the Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

Putin also noted that the trade turnover between the countries increased by almost 35 percent by the end of 2017.