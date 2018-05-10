Putin: Political wisdom and great organizational talent of Heydar Aliyev gained him prestige in country and abroad

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Political wisdom and great organizational talent of Heydar Aliyev gained him prestige in the country and abroad.

Report informs citing this is stated in the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, read by the head of the Russian Presidential Administration Department for International and Cultural Ties with Foreign Countries, Vladimir Chernov, at the opening of the Russian-Azerbaijani historical and documentary exhibition "Heydar Aliyev: Personality. Mission. Heritage " in Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

It was also noted that, Heydar Aliyev considered "the establishment of constructive partnership, friendly good-neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia" as key condition for the development of the country.

"Today, President Ilham Aliyev continues this policy with dignity" - the appeal of the Russian president reads.