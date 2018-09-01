Putin: “Our relations develop in both political and economic directions”

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ “Dear friends. Let me welcome you in Sochi. I would like to note that our meetings are held on a regular basis, and this is natural, because the scope of our mutual activity is broad. We call it strategic partnership. “

According to Report, the due statement came from Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin speaking at his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Bocharov Ruchey state residence in Sochi.

“Our relations develop in both political and economic directions. Last year, the volume of mutual trade turnover grew by 34 and even more than 34% and in the first half of the year the volume of civil-oriented products sale rose by 20%. This is a good indicator. However, naturally we always have a topic to discuss. I am happy that you have accepted our invitation and have come to Russia today. Welcome!” the head of state said.