Putin awards Azerbaijan Deputy PM Russian 'Friendship' order

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Vladimir Putin has awarded Yagub Eyyubov, Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Russian 'Friendship' order.

Report informs citing TASS.

According to the information, on March 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented state awards to local and foreign citizens.

Yagub Eyyubov as well as MP of the Czech Republic in the European Parliament Yirizhi Mastalkaya has been presented 'Friendship' order.

Notably, Y.Eyyubov has been conferred last year 'For strengthening of friendship and cooperation, contribution to development of economic and cultural relations'.