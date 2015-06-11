 Top
    Protest held in front of the EU office in Baku - PHOTO

    Shame on the EU Take your hands off Azerbaijan, Don't politicize sport and other slogans sounded at the protest

    Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a group of Azerbaijani young people and representatives of non-governmental organizations held a protest in front of the European Union (EU) Baku office.

    Report informs, the participants protested against holding hearings on Azerbaijan in the European Parliament on June 10, the policy of the European Union against Azerbaijan.

    The slogans like "Shame on the European Union," "Take your hands off Azerbaijan", "Don't politicize sport" and others were sounded during the protest.

    In the end, the statement of the protest was read.

