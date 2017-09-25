Protection of Azerbaijani and Georgian borders strengthens

Tbilisi. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The project "Better coordination of protection of the land border between Georgia and Azerbaijan", jointly implemented by the governments of Azerbaijan and Georgia, with the financial support of the UN Development Program and the European Union, was completed.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, extensive event was held in Tbilisi on September 25. Carlo Natale, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation to Georgia, appreciated importance of the project.

At the end, Acting Chief of Georgian Border Police Levan Chabukiani, Deputy Chief of International Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan State Border Service Murad Naghiyev, spoke about importance of the project.

It was noted that total cost of the project starting in 2014 is 5 million EUR.

Over the past three years, a new infrastructure was created for protection of land borders between the two countries, a number of technical projects implemented and necessary technical equipment purchased. As a result, a number of successes achieved in better protection of the land borders.