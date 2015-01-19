Visiting program of Latvian FM secretary to Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The program of visit of Secretary of State, MFA of Latvia Andrejs Pildegovičs in Azerbaijan is announced.

Report informs referring to the website of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, A.Pildegovichs arrives in Azerbaijan on 19 January.The purpose of the visit is to hold political consultations between the foreign ministries of two countries.

On January 20, during the visit the Secretary of State will meet with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Ministers Araz Azimov, Khalaf Khalafov and Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

During the political consultations cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan, issues of regional cooperation, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, relations between Azerbaijan and the EU Eastern Partnership program of the EU, in which Azerbaijan is involved will be discussed.

The visit will last up to January 21.