​Program of Tatar Leader's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Program of the visit of Acting Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by the press service of the President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov arrives on two-day working visit in Azerbaijan tonight. As it's expected that during his visit, he will meet with the President of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Tatar community.

Mr. Minnikhanov will be accompanied by an extensive business delegation from Tatarstan, which will discuss the issue of strengthening trade relations with Azerbaijan in Baku.

On April 14, acting president of Tatarstan will visit Ganja, where he will participate in the launch of the conveyor assembly of KAMAZ trucks in Ganja Automobile Plant.