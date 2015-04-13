 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Program of Tatar Leader's visit to Azerbaijan revealed

    Mr. Minnikhanov to arrive in Baku and Ganja cities of the country

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Program of the visit of Acting Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov to Azerbaijan. 

    Report was informed by the press service of the President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov arrives on two-day working visit in Azerbaijan tonight. As it's expected that during his visit, he will meet with the President of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Tatar community.

    Mr. Minnikhanov will be accompanied by an extensive business delegation from Tatarstan, which will discuss the issue of strengthening trade relations with Azerbaijan in Baku.

    On April 14, acting president of Tatarstan will visit Ganja, where he will participate in the launch of the conveyor assembly of KAMAZ trucks in Ganja Automobile Plant.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi