Program of meeting of CIS council of Internal Affairs Ministers to take place in Baku unveiled

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs will be held in Baku on July 19-21. Report informs, during the meeting the chairmanship in this organization will be transferred to Azerbaijan.

The progress in the implementation of interstate crime control programs, as well as a number of other topical areas of cooperation of the CIS MIA (police), including the exchange of information regarding persons participating in armed conflicts as part of terrorist and (or) international terrorist organizations in the territories of third countries; improvement of the mechanism of coordinated actions of the CIS internal affairs bodies to counter new types of crimes committed in the territory of the Commonwealth countries in the field of modern information technologies will be reviewed during the meeting.

Within the framework of the forum, it is planned to sign the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation of the Member States of the CIS in Combating Vehicle Theft and Provision of Returns.