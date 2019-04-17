Visit Program of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade to Azerbaijan unveiled

The program of Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani's visit to Azerbaijan has been unveiled.

Report reports citing the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan that during his visit, Rahmani will hold meetings with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, the Minister of Labor of Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, as well as with business representatives.

In addition, he will take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a joint venture between Azerbaijan and Iran for the production of buses and tugs in Hajigabul.

The opening of the Iranian shopping center in Azerbaijan will also be held. Signing of memorandums of cooperation is expected to be discussed.