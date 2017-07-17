Program of Baku International Conference on the Question of Jerusalem announced

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The program of the international conference on the Question of Jerusalem, which will be held on July 20-21 in Baku, was announced.

Report informs citing the website of Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), representatives of the Azerbaijani government and the representative of the UN Secretary General will take part in the event.

Also at the event will be a statement by officials of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the State of Palestine.

The Palestinian delegation will be headed by permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Ambassador Riyadh Mansour.

Within the framework of the conference panel discussions will be held on the topic "Life in East Jerusalem under the occupation", "New approach to East Jerusalem", "International and regional support to East Jerusalem".