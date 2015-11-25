Ali Hasanov's article published in Moldovan “Law and politology” journal

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ An article by the Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, professor Ali Hasanov has been published by Moldova-based “Law and politology” journal, Report informs. The article, written in English, analyzes the ethnic cleansing, genocide and aggression committed by the Armenian nationalists against Azerbaijanis in the last two centuries.

Mr Hasanov says that the movement of a large number of the Armenian population from Iran and Turkey to the strategically important part of the mountainous Karabakh region of Azerbaijan began at the beginning of the 20th century. “Since the beginning of the 20th century, the Armenian nationalists enlarging their efforts in the direction of “Great Armenia” idea implementation, expelling Azerbaijanis from their historical lands have begun implementing ethnic cleansing and genocide policy. This fact proves the continuation of Armenian nationalists’ aggression policy – in the 20th century Azerbaijanis were being subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing 4 times: in 1905-1907, 1918-1920, 1948-1953, 1988-1993. In 1918-1920 mass destruction was perpetrated in Baku, Guba, Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Lankaran, Shusha and Iravan provinces, Zangazur, Nakhchivan, Sharur, Ordubad, Gars, and the other regions by Armenians.” “As a result, thousands of Azerbaijanis were cruelly slaughtered.”

The article says that from 1988-1993 the Armenian armed force occupied Azerbaijan`s Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Qubadli and Zangilan. “In addition, 250,000 Azerbaijanis living in Armenia were expelled from their homes and subjected to ethnic cleansing. As a result of Armenia`s military aggression, over million people became refugees and IDPs, and more than 20 percent of Azerbaijan`s territory was occupied.”

Mr Hasanov said that ensuring a just settlement of the conflict and liberating the occupied lands is a key priority for the Azerbaijani government.