Prime-minister of Malta arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat has today arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, , informs Report citing AzerTAg.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Malta at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

At the airport, PM Joseph Muscat was welcomed by Deputy PM of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov and other officials.

National anthems of Malta and Azerbaijan were performed.