Prime Minister of Korea: I hope for further expansion of economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Acting President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Hwang Kyo-ahn has sent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, the letter says:

“I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea.Taking this opportunity, on behalf of the State and people of the Republic of Korea, I convey sincere greetings to the President and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“I am very delighted with the fact that the relationship between our two countries have been developed in every and all spheres including political, economic, cultural areas, in particular since the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1992, and through official visits of high ranking officials of our two countries, your visit in 2007 and many others, a framework of the future-oriented cooperation has been established, and the economic cooperation and the cultural exchange are being further widened.”

Hwang Kyo-ahn said: “Based on our mutual efforts to build up a friendship during the last quarter of a century, I wish to actively promote mutual and beneficial cooperation. And I also hope to deepen bilateral strategic cooperation in various fields, such as energy infrastructure, transportation and telecommunication, including construction of the petrochemical complex.”

“I would like to appreciate your Excellency’s unwavering interests and support for the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and wish you good health and your country endless prosperity,” he added.