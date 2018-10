Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 5.

Report informs, a honor guard was lined in honor of Prime Minister of Hungary in Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

National anthems of Hungary and Azerbaijan were sounded.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmadov and other officials.