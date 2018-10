Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili is scheduled to arrive in Baku on August 31, Report was told by prime-minister's office.

During a one day official visit to Azerbaijan he will meet Prime Minister Rasizade and members of his cabinet, as well as President Ilham Aliyev.

Bilateral cooperations issues to be discussed during the visit.