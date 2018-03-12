Prime Minister of Georgia arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, within the framework of official visit, his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is planned.

In the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgi Kvirikashvili will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Arthur Rasizade, after which an expanded meeting will be held with the participation of the members of the governments of the two countries.

The delegation of Georgia headed by the Prime Minister includes First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Dimitry Kumsishvili, Vice Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, Finance Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia The Head of Georgia-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Zviad Dzidziguri and advisor to Prime-Minister of Georgia in Foreign Relations Tedo Japaridze.