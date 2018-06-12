 Top
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine met in Eskisehir

    Baku. June 12. REPORT.AZ/ On June 12, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Petr Poroshenko met in Eskisehir, Turkey.

    Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

