Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron met in the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Report informs, a guard of honor was lined up in front of the Élysée Palace in honor of the head of state.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.