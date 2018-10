Azerbaijani and Croatian Presidents attend a business forum in Baku

25 October, 2016 11:04

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 25, Azerbaijani-Croatian business forum has started in Baku. Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Croatia Mrs. Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic attended the forum. The presidents made speeches at the forum.