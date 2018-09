Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Oleg Anatolyevich Polumordvinov and Denis Alexandrovich Afanasyev the “Taraggi” Medal for the services rendered to the development of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.