Presidential Assistant: Ilham Aliyev plans to hold nearly 30 meetings and attend panel discussions in Davos

© Report

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The World Economic Forum in Davos has startedyesterday. More than 70 heads of states and governments are expected to attend the forum. About 3,000 delegates from more than 100 countries take part in the Davos Forum. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev started to hold meetings".

Report informs, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Foreign Policy, the Department Head Novruz Mammadov posted on social network.

He noted that the Azerbaijani President plans to hold 30 meetings and attend panel discussions: "In particular, the meetings aimed at expanding our economic cooperation will be with the presidents, heads of governments and leaders of the world's largest companies".