President Ilham Aliyev receives President of Argentine Chamber of Deputies

President receives President of Argentine Chamber of Deputies

29 April, 2019 14:59

https://report.az/storage/news/21eb8c5a244dc4e896169151bcb787a6/ad2514f3-f5fe-4f75-b4d8-69741ff9053a_292.jpg President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine National Congress Emilio Monzo, Report informs citing AzerTag.