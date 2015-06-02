President receives delegation led by Deputy PM of Poland

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Poland Janusz Piechocinski.

The head of state described Janusz Piechocinski`s participation in the 22nd International Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition and conference in Baku as a good sign of bilateral relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Poland would be actively continued on various fronts, including energy, investment making, trade and other areas.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Poland Janusz Piechocinski noted that he was happy to visit Azerbaijan and meet with the country`s President, a political figure, who has deep knowledge about ongoing political processes in the modern world. Janusz Piechocinski said he and his country have always supported the initiatives put forward by the Azerbaijani President in the European Union. On behalf of the Polish government, he congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on great accomplishments.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views over the issues related to prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in agricultural, food industry, infrastructure, high technologies and other spheres.