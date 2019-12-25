President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Algerian ambassador

25 December, 2019 11:19

https://report.az/storage/news/2a8a0204ab0bfe4cd9383d0a2b6927b0/acc73a8e-bf8a-4059-9b95-493acc8bfdd2_292.jpg President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Algeria Salima Abdelhak, Report informs, citing AzerTag.

