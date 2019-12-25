President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Algerian ambassador

 Top

President receives credentials of incoming Algerian ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Algeria Salima Abdelhak, Report informs, citing AzerTag.

