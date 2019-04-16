President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, Report informs citing AzerTag.
https://report.az/storage/news/fda9c0e6e8e0c9eee7d69de60ed56195/617c90d9-225d-4d8e-a9d3-6a4c0715120c_292.jpg
