President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, Report informs citing AzerTag.

