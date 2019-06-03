President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by EU Special Representative

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, Report informs citing AzerTag.
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by EU Special RepresentativePresident received delegation led by EU Special Representative
https://report.az/storage/news/9a396b5eedbe7afb221ba2151d1a1b6d/1f2ecd5b-1931-42ae-b775-058da5dbba00_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- U.S. Consul to Azerbaijan advises how to Avoid Visa Fraud 03 June, 2019 / 19:01
- Baku hosts conference of MIKTA countries 03 June, 2019 / 16:43
- Cycling Event in Baku to mark 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi 03 June, 2019 / 16:16
- President Ilham Aliyev phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin 03 June, 2019 / 15:46
- President Ilham Aliyev received World Bank delegation 03 June, 2019 / 11:56
- Azerbaijan and Turkey host a joint Ramadan Iftar in Los Angeles 03 June, 2019 / 10:10
- EU Special Representative for South Caucasus arrives in Azerbaijan 03 June, 2019 / 09:37
- MFA: Games held in occupied territories of Azerbaijan are a parody of football 03 June, 2019 / 08:54
- Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan manifested itself with Europe League final held in Baku EXCLUSİVE 01 June, 2019 / 14:13
- Ilham Aliyev, Andrzej Duda attend ceremony in Polish Architects Street 31 May, 2019 / 17:44
News DepartmentNews Author