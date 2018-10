Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedow will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov said this at the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

The minister noted that the visit is planned to take place in the nearest future.