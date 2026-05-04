Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
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    President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 22:39
    President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni concludes visit to Azerbaijan

    Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, concluded her working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 4, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the President of the Council of Ministers at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of both countries.

    Giorgia Meloni was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.

    President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni concludes visit to Azerbaijan
    President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni concludes visit to Azerbaijan
    President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni concludes visit to Azerbaijan
    Giorgia Meloni working visit Italy
    Photo
    Ciorcia Meloninin Azərbaycana səfəri başa çatıb
    Photo
    Завершился визит Джорджи Мелони в Азербайджан

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