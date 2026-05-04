President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni concludes visit to Azerbaijan

Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, concluded her working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 4, Report informs.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of the Council of Ministers at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Giorgia Meloni was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.