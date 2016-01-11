Bulgairan President awards Azerbaijani Ambassador

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev has awarded Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Emil Karimov.

Report informs referring to the Bulgarian media, Bulgarian President awarded E. Kerimov the Order "Stara Planina" of first degree for his contribution to development of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations.

Notably, in accordance with the decree dated 23 December 2015 of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, E. Kerimov completes his diplomatic mission in Bulgaria.