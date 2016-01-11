 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bulgairan President awards Azerbaijani Ambassador

    Rosen Plevneliev presented the diplomat an order Stara Planina of first degree

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev has awarded Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, Emil Karimov.

    Report informs referring to the Bulgarian media, Bulgarian President awarded E. Kerimov the Order "Stara Planina" of first degree for his contribution to development of Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations.

    Notably, in accordance with the decree dated 23 December 2015 of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, E. Kerimov completes his diplomatic mission in Bulgaria.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi