President of Belarus arrives in Azerbaijan - UPDATED

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the BelTA agency, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport A. Lukashenko was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov.

The program of official visit includes talks of President Alexander Lukashenko with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in one-on-ne and expanded formats.

The two leaders will discuss the state and prospects of development of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, including economic and trade cooperation, work on cooperation projects, cooperation in the sphere of investments, agriculture and sport.

A number of international documents expected to sign during a visit.

Alexander Lukashenko will also meet with Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.