President Ilham Aliyev will visit Latvia in coming days

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Latvia in several days.

Report informs referring to Latvian media, Azerbaijani President will be accompanied by representatives of more than 50 leading enterprises during his visit to Latvia.

Within the framework of the visit, Azerbaijani-Latvian business forum will be held in Riga. The event will be organized by the Latvian Investment and Development Agency on July 17.

The visit will be held at the invitation of President of Latvia, Raimonds Vējonis.

