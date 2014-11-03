President of Azerbaijan to visit Hungary

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will visit Hungary next week. Report informs it was stated by the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Siyarto at the press briefing today in Baku.

According to him, during the forthcoming visit of President of Azerbaijan to Hungary an agreement on strategic cooperation between the two countries is expected to be signed. Another 5 agreements, including the agreement on civil aviation are also expected to be signed.

"Azerbaijan is an important country for Hungary," said the Minister. He also noted an increase in turnover between the two countries, saying that since the beginning of this year it increased by 18 percent. P. Siyarto reminded that Trading House of Hungary was opened in Baku.