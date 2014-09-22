President of Azerbaijan to take part in the Fourth Caspian Summit

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 29 Fourth Caspian Summit will be held in Astrakhan. Report informs referring to the official website of the President of Russia, at Vladimir Putin’s invitation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will take part in the summit.

The participants of the summit will discuss key issues of cooperation between the countries bordering the Caspian Sea and implementation of the decisions approved at the last summit in Baku in 2010 and will outline priorities for cooperation between the region’s countries over the coming period. Multilateral agreements will be signed.

V. Putin will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his colleagues from the five Caspian Sea countries.