President of Azerbaijan met with US Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre on February 12 in Munich. Report informs, successful development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States noted at the meeting.

It was pointed out that our relations are on the level of partnership in some areas. It is noted that there are good prospects in terms of cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

During the conversation the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.