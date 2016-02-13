 Top
    Close photo mode

    President of Azerbaijan met with US Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence

    Successful development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US noted at the meeting

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Marcel Lettre on February 12 in Munich. Report informs, successful development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States noted at the meeting.

    It was pointed out that our relations are on the level of partnership in some areas. It is noted that there are good prospects in terms of cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

    During the conversation the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi