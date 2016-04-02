President of Azerbaijan met with US Deputy Secretary of State

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 1, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with US Deputy Secretary of State Thomas Shannon in Washington.

Report informs, successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and US in various fields emphasized at the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that meetings held during the visit, make a contribution to the bilateral relations based on strategic partnership.

US Assistant Secretary of State Thomas Shannon brought to the attention that interest watched the successful meeting of the head of our state in Washington.He noted that the United States attaches great importance to developing relations with Azerbaijan and expressed the hope that our ties in various spheres will successfully continue to expand.

During the conversation the sides exchanged views on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and in connection with the prospects of cooperation in the spheres of energy and trade.