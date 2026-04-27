President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala

PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council Other

Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic Other

Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation Infrastructure

Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur Foreign policy

Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities Foreign policy

Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic Foreign policy

Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation Foreign policy

Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor Foreign policy