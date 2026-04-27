Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 12:15
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš in Gabala on April 27, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala

    Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš one-on-one meeting
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Çexiyanın Baş naziri ilə təkbətək görüşü keçirilib
    Photo
    В Габале состоялась встреча один на один Ильхама Алиева с Андреем Бабишем

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