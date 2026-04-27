President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 12:15
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš in Gabala on April 27, Report informs via AZERTAC.
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