President of Azerbaijan congratulates Sultan of Brunei

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, His Highness Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

Report informs citing AzerTag that the letter reads:

"Your Highness,

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national day of your country.

"I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Brunei Darussalam will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our peoples.

"On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Brunei lasting peace and prosperity."