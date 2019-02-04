President of Azerbaijan congratulates his Sri Lankan counterpart

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Report informs citing AzerTag that the letter reads:

"Dear Mr President,

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Sri Lanka peace and prosperity."