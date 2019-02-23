 Top

President of Azerbaijan congratulates his Estonian counterpart

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Estonian counterpart, Mrs Kersti Kaljulaid.

Report informs citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan that the letter reads:

"Dear Mrs President,

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia – Independence Day.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Estonia lasting peace and prosperity."

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi