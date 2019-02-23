President of Azerbaijan congratulates his Estonian counterpart

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Estonian counterpart, Mrs Kersti Kaljulaid.

Report informs citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan that the letter reads:

"Dear Mrs President,

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia – Independence Day.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you and wish the friendly people of Estonia lasting peace and prosperity."