President of Azerbaijan congratulates his Estonian counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid.

Report informs, citing AzerTag, that the letter reads:

"Dear Madam President,

"It is on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Estonia – the Independence Day that I offer my most cordial congratulations to you and the people of Estonia.

"On this prominent day, I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Estonia."

