Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a state visit in the Peoples` Republic of China, has arrived in Beijing from the city of Xian, Report informs.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Beijing International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by top-ranking state and government officials of China.