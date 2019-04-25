President Ilham Aliyev meets with Huawei chairman

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with chairman of Huawei's Board of Directors Liang Hua in Beijing, Report informs citing AzerTag.
President Ilham Aliyev meets with Huawei chairmanPresident meets with Huawei chairman
https://report.az/storage/news/90d372858d23cd4b83b46017eb112dee/739c567e-8610-43b8-8e35-473de55a9aac_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chinese foreign minister 23 May, 2019 / 12:04
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev 23 May, 2019 / 08:51
- More than 40 representatives from Azerbaijan will observe extraordinary presidential elections in Kazakhstan 22 May, 2019 / 16:47
- Belgian Embassy in Azerbaijan opens polling station 22 May, 2019 / 15:17
- Commission on delimitation of Azerbaijan-Georgia state border to convene in Baku 22 May, 2019 / 12:39
- Baku: Armenia uses Arsenal's Armenian player for its provocative purposes 22 May, 2019 / 09:07
- FM received the newly appointed Ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan 21 May, 2019 / 18:38
- PACE co-rapporteurs concerned about Armenian prime minister’s call 21 May, 2019 / 16:51
- Ambassador: Mexican Congress was the first in the world to recognize Khojaly genocide 21 May, 2019 / 15:39
- Commission on Azerbaijan-Georgia border issues to hold its first formal meeting on May 23 - EXCLUSİVE 21 May, 2019 / 15:37
News DepartmentNews Author