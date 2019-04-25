 Top

President Ilham Aliyev meets with Huawei chairman

President meets with Huawei chairman

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with chairman of Huawei's Board of Directors Liang Hua in Beijing, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi