President Ilham Aliyev: "Turkey and Azerbaijan are countries that raise their voices"

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey disinterestedly placing millions of refugees in their own country, spends a lot of money. We know as a country suffering from a humanitarian disaster, it's a matter of hard work. People to find salvation, to save their lives, throng to Europe and let's see what awaits them?! They are now humiliated, lost their dignity, rumors are spreading about them. And where is the universal values, democracy, human rights, compassion?! We don't see them."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said at the press conference held with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

"Turkey and Azerbaijan are countries that raise their voices. We can not be indifferent to the fate of suffering people. I would like to thank Turkish government on behalf of Azerbaijani people that it assumed a heavy burden. Once again has demonstrated to the world that how to get out the refugee crisis with honor ", the head of Azerbaijani state said.

The head of state said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey cover all fields.

"I am sure that everyone in Turkey and Azerbaijan can agree to the idea that today no countries in the world relate to each other like us. This unity is our national treasure. We are defending and will defend our unity. I am confident that in the coming years, we will achieve even greater success", he said.