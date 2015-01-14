 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev signs Memorandum on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran

    Memorandum signed in Baku on November 12, 2014 was approved

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed the order on approving the Memorandum "On cooperation on measures to regulate border rivers and protect their banks between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran". 

    Report informs, the Memorandum "On the cooperation on measures to regulate border rivers and protect their banks between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran" signed in Baku on November 12, 2014 was approved.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi