President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding Latvian President's visit to Azerbaijan
- 22 April, 2026
- 20:15
On April 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post regarding the visit of President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to the country.
Report presents the post:
"Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and open new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."
Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and… https://t.co/Zllt3VNOib— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) April 22, 2026