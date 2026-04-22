On April 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post regarding the visit of President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to the country.

Report presents the post:

"Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and open new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."