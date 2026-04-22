Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding Latvian President's visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 20:15
    President Ilham Aliyev shared post regarding Latvian President's visit to Azerbaijan

    On April 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post regarding the visit of President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to the country.

    Report presents the post:

    "Mr. President, welcome to Azerbaijan. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed nine years ago elevated Azerbaijan–Latvia relations to the high level. I am confident that your first official visit to our country as President will further strengthen our friendly ties and open new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation."

    Ilham Aliyev Edgars Rinkēvičs
    İlham Əliyev: Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq haqqında Bəyannamə Azərbaycan–Latviya münasibətlərini yüksək səviyyəyə qaldırıb
    В аккаунте Ильхама Алиева в соцсети опубликованы кадры визита президента Латвии в Азербайджан

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