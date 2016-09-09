Vice-President of European Parliament: We support Ilham Aliyev's internal and foreign policy - UPDATED

 Top
    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-President of the European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki.

    Report informs, the head of state said Ryszard Czarnecki was a friend of Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of the fact that he paid several visits to the country. President Ilham Aliyev said the visit of the European Parliament delegation was a good opportunity to get acquainted with the processes taking place in Azerbaijan.

    Vice-President of the European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki said reforms and work carried out in Azerbaijan were a sovereign right of the Azerbaijani state, adding that we support your internal and foreign policy.

    The sides pointed out the existence of double standards and prejudiced approach to some issues on the international arena.

    They discussed work carried out in the fields of justice and legislation in Azerbaijan with the aim of improving governance.

