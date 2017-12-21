President Ilham Aliyev receives the Head of Iranian Presidential Office

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Head of Presidential Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
