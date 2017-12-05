President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of International Telecommunication Union

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union Houlin Zhao.

Report informs, the successful long-term cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Telecommunication Union was hailed at the meeting.

The head of state said praised the involvement of more than 190 companies from many countries in the 23rd Baku-2017 exhibition, saying that the participation of the Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union Houlin Zhao in this edition is recognition of the exhibition as an important international event worldwide.

Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union Houlin Zhao stressed the excellent organization of the 23rd Baku-2017 exhibition, saying that over the past years great achievements have been made in the sphere of communications and information technologies under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Houlin Zhao noted that he has already familiarized himself with several start-up projects in these spheres in Azerbaijan and expressed his confidence that some of these projects would be implemented in the future.

They discussed the issues of further expansion of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Telecommunication Union.